BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — With every story we hear of the harm Fentanyl has caused, it is vital to remember that there are resources and solutions available.

Kern County Library spokesperson Fahra Daredia joined 17 News at Sunrise to talk about how you can pick up NARCAN, which is available county-wide through the library system.

As of May 9, 51 people in Kern County have lost their lives to fentanyl poisoning.