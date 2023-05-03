BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Relay For Life is returning this weekend to the Kern County Fairgrounds.

Relay For Life spokesperson Sylvia Treanor joined 17 News at Noon to highlight some of the changes being made to this year’s fundraising event.

Relay For Life is the world’s largest volunteer-based fundraising event takes place May 6 and May 7 and the Kern County Fairgrounds. For more than 36 years, communities across the world have come together to honor and remember loved ones and take action for lifesaving change.