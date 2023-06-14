BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Thursday is elder Abuse Awareness Day. In 2022, Kern County recorded over 6,000 reports of elder abuse, which was a 22% increase from 2021.

Director of Kern County’s Aging and Adult Services Department joined 17 News at Sunrise to talk about the issue.

How you can help tackle the issue of elder abuse:

-Learn the signs of elder abuse and how we can solve the issue together.

-Prevent isolation. Call or visit our older loved ones and ask how they are doing on a regular basis.

-Talk to friends and family members about how we can all age well and reduce abuse with programs and services like law enforcement, community centers and public transportation.

-Sign up to be a friendly visitor to an older person in our communities.