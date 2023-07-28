BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — As July comes to an end, that means summer break is winding down and parents begin to prepare for the new school year coming up in a few weeks.

Melanie Pitcher with the Bakersfield Idea Lab joined 17 News at Noon to share some tips on how parents and guardians can get their kids’ brains back in “school mode.”

Pitcher said one way parents can ease children into the new school year is to cut-down on kids’ screen time and instead, encourage kids to play educational board games or download educational apps on their smart devices.

Getting organized is another key to success according to Pitcher. Creating a comfortable study and work environment is essential. Having a dedicated work space can help children feel more focused.

