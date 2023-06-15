BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Summer vacation is underway for many children and it’s a time when siblings get a lot more time together then they may like. Despite the interference, sibling squabbles can prove to be a great teaching tool for parents.

Clinical Psychologist Dr. Corey Gonzales joined 17 News at Sunrise to share some tips on how parents can keep sibling battles at bay and help your kids work through them.

Parents do’s and don’ts:

-Avoid negative comparisons between children.

-Focus on positive reinforcement of good behaviors.

-Reward positive interactions: “nice seeing you two figure it out”

-Promote shared experiences: family walks, games, movie night.

-Promote teamwork: cleaning up, working together