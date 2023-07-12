BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The arrival of a newborn can be a very joyous and exciting time in a growing family, but even the strongest of power-couples may need help baby-proofing their relationship.

A study published by the BBC showed many couples are under prepared for the life changes having a baby brings to the household.

Clinical psychologist Dr. Corey Gonzales joined 17 News at Sunrise to share some tips on what first time parents can expect when it comes to starting a family and how to avoid common pitfalls that can add more stress to a relationship.

