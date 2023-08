BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — As schools reopen for the fall session, the air quality tends to get worse.

The Valley Air District is asking parents across the San Joaquin Valley to consider student health and turn off car engines while waiting to pick up students at the end of the school day.

Danny Gonzalez with San Joaquin Valley Air Pollution Control District joined 17 News at Noon to talk more about what people can do to improve the air quality.

Watch the video in the player for more details.