BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Heart attack survivor and a Go Red for Women Ambassador for the American Heart Association Felicia Pickett joined 17 News to talk about the importance of Wear Red Day and what the community can do to get involved.

February is American heart month. Cardiovascular disease is the number one killer of women particularly women of color, according to Pickett. Her message to women is “Listen to your body. When you feel something, go get checked, don’t wait. It’s the difference between life and death.”

Pickett advises anyone who experiences a heart attack to directly go to the emergency room, not an urgent care facility because they do not have the proper equipment to treat a heart attack patient.

One way of preventing a heart attack is the “Know Your Numbers” strategy. Knowing key personal health numbers like total cholesterol, blood pressure, blood sugar, and body mass index can help determine an individual’s risk for heart disease.

For more information visit Heart.org