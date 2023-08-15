BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Are your kids ready to ‘step’ into the school year?

Michelle Corson, spokesperson for Kern County Department of Public Health, joined 17 News at Sunrise to share everything parents need to keep in mind before sending their kids walking to school or to the bus stop.

From knowing how to cement street safety and judgement into children’s brains to determining when your child is old enough to make the daily journey without an adult, there are a lot of factors to consider when it comes to kids’ pedestrian safety.

For the full interview, watch the video in the player.