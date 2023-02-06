BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Director of Staff Development Laura Cunanan and Nurse Residency Coordinator Lindsey Muir of Kern Medical joined 17 News to discuss beginner and experienced nurse recruitment events.

Kern Medical is looking for kind, compassionate and highly skilled nurses to help take care of patients in the trauma center, according to Cunanan.

‘Walk In Wednesday,’ is a recruitment event happening in the front lobby of Kern Medical every Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Applicants can expect to meet and have on-the-spot interviews with hiring managers who will be ready to answer any questions, Muir said.

If you are a nurse with more than one year of experience, Kern Medical will host an experienced nurse event on Feb. 16 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the BLVD, located at 3200 Buck Owens Boulevard, Cunanan said.

You can expect to meet Kern Medical’s leadership team and get to know all the opportunities for employment.

For more information visit Kern Medical’s website.