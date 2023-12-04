BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — If you’d like to enjoy some delicious cinnamon rolls this year, consider ordering from The Volunteer Center of Kern County’s 10th annual cinnamon roll sale.

The sale is returning in collaboration with the Costco bakery this year.

Organizers say orders must be received by Tuesday, Dec. 5. Order five or more containers and they will be delivered to your facility on Thursday, Dec. 14 with a one-time $5 delivery fee. No residential deliveries are permitted.

These rolls can be enjoyed immediately, or you can freeze them and enjoy them on Christmas with family and friends.

Lori Honea, the center’s executive director, joined 17 News at Noon to talk more about the sale. Watch the video in the player for more details.

To place an order, click here.