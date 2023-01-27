Owner of Vitality Fitness gym Michelle Williams joined 17 News with a preview of what to expect at Saturdays grand opening event.

Vitality Fitness was established at the end of 2022 and opened its doors to the public in January 2023. Vitality Fitness offers class based physical training in a variety of disciplines and levels of intensity.

Williams said she’s been waiting 10 years for an opportunity to open up her own gym and share her expertise with the local community.

If you’re a first time gym goer who’s nervous about joining a gym, Williams said, “Just give it once chance.” “At our gym everyone is so nice. It seems like we have a nice little family and we want to grow that family.”

Vitality Fitness’ grand opening is Saturday at 10 a.m. and is located at 2925 Mosasco St. in Northwest Bakersfield. This is a free event and open to the public. It’s a chance for the community to check out the gym and ask any questions.

Expect food, a photography wall and raffle prizes including a chance to win a free membership for a month.