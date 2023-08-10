BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Victory Outreach is set to give away 400 free backpacks and other school supplies to students in the community Friday in southwest Bakersfield.

Pastor Eddie Sanchez with Victory Outreach joined 17 News at Noon to talk about how the backpack giveaway will benefit hundreds of kids. Sanchez said the event aims to cover parents school supplies’ costs so their children can feel comfortable and confident on the first day of school.

Participants can expect food, music, games, face and nail painting, and free haircuts. This is a first come, first serve event, according to Sanchez.

The event kicks-off Friday, Aug. 11, at Victory Outreach located at 912 New Stine Road, beginning at 6 p.m. The church is also accepting last minute back-to-school item donations and monetary donations as well. For more information call 661-837-4908 or visit vobakersfieldcampus.org.