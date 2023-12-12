BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Victory Outreach Bakersfield is hosting its annual Christmas Toy Giveaway on Wednesday.

The local church is partnering with New Arising Destiny Center and Toys for Tots to give away toys to families and children in need, organizers say.

The giveaway will be held Wednesday, Dec. 13 at 6 p.m. at the Victory Outreach Bakersfield Campus, located at 912 New Stine Rd.

Pastor Eberardo Sanchez from Victory Outreach Bakersfield joined 17 News at Noon to talk more about the event. Watch the video in the player for more details.