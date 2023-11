BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A local group is working to make sure hundreds of families have a turkey to put on the table next week.

Victory Outreach Bakersfield Campus is giving away 300 turkeys to the community for Thanksgiving.

The giveaway will be happening Wednesday, Nov. 15 at 912 New Stine Rd. in Bakersfield starting at 6 p.m.

Pastor Armando Aceves with Victory Outreach joined 17 News at Noon to talk more about the giveaway. Watch the video in the player for more details.