Victory Outreach spokesperson Eberardo Sanchez joined 17 News to talk about the toy giveaway happening Wednesday at the Victory Outreach Bakersfield campus.

Sanchez said Victory Outreach has 1,000 toys for tomorrow’s event. Participants will have to pre-register at 5 p.m. Wednesday, the pre-registration process will help organizers direct children to choose toys by their age category.

The giveaway will begin at 6 p.m. This is a first come, first serve event. Children must be present in order to receive a toy. Victory Outreach is still accepting unwrapped toy donations for all kids of all ages.

Victory Outreach Southwest Bakersfield church is located at 912 New Stine Rd.