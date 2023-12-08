BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield Police Chief Greg Terry joined 17 News at Sunrise to share the most recent developments following the shocking scene in downtown Bakersfield shortly before the start of the Bakersfield Christmas Parade.

A 72-year-old man has been arrested after police say he reversed from an alley at a high rate of speed, crashing into paradegoers along 21 St., injuring three men. Police say the man was under the influence of alcohol.

All three victims, who are ages 21, 42 and 77, are in stable condition after being transported to a local hospital with serious skeletal-type and bone-fracture injuries, per Chief Terry.

In the initial aftermath of the crash, there was panic and a great amount of misinformation spreading throughout paradegoers as well as across online platforms. Chief Terry underscored the importance of reporting important information to police, while being careful not to present speculation or assumptions as facts.

Chief Terry also spoke about the decision-making process behind re-routing the parade rather than cancelling or postponing to a later date following the incident.

“As facts became clear about what this incident was, I shared that information directly with the organizers, told them from my perspective there was nothing that would stop the parade from going forward from a public safety perspective and they made the decision to continue it,” Terry said. “But those are difficult decisions because you’re certainly wanting to be considerate of what occurred, but also wanting to keep it in perspective.”

Chief Terry also took the chance to underscore the importance of being responsible with alcohol consumption.

“It seems in every holiday season, we cannot get out of it without some horrendous, preventable, alcohol-related tragedy,” Chief Terry said. “Getting into a vehicle after you’ve been drinking is irresponsible, it’s criminal and serious results can come from that.”