BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — One of Bakersfield’s premier art events celebrates its 25th anniversary next month and the deadline to participate in the event is quickly approaching.

Artists and school groups can register to participate in the Via Arte Italian Street Painting Festival until Midnight Monday, Oct. 2., according to Lauren Marty with the Bakersfield Museum of Art.

Every year, dozens of artists from beginners to professionals use the pavement as canvas’ to create works of art while thousands of spectators watch the artist’s process unfold.

Children are also welcomed to participate in the ‘Bambino’ side of the event and create their own works of art in 2-foot by 2-foot squares. Each purchase of a ‘Bambino’ square comes with a box of chalk for kids to work with, according to Marty.

The 25th anniversary of the Via Arte Italian Street Painting Festival is happening Oct. 21-22, from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. at The Marketplace located at 9000 Ming Avenue.

For more information visit, viaartebakersfield.com.