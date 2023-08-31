BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — August marks Valley Fever Awareness Month, which according to The Valley Fever Institute’s Dr. Royce Johnson, is perfectly timed, with a majority of contractions occurring in late summer into the fall.

This year’s large rain amounts could cause an uptick in cases locally, although there is debate about when this could happen. According to Dr. Johnson, the increase could be seen this fall, but he is more convinced that the increase won’t happen until next year.

As for now, Dr. Johnson said, the county numbers of infection have not seen much of an increase from last year’s numbers.

Dr. Johnson also shared prevention tips, symptoms and testing as well as how the disease can manifest in individuals.