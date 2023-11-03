BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — ‘Dining in the Dark’ might sound like a romantic affair, but it actually has a very meaningful purpose.

The Valley Center for the Blind is a nonprofit that supports, trains and employs people who are blind or have low vision, according to Executive Director of the Valley Center for the Blind, Shellena Heber. She joined 17 news at Noon to talk about their upcoming event.

“Dining in the Dark” is an opportunity to experience the perspective of people who are blind or visually impaired by enjoying a wine tasting and a three-course meal with heightened sense in a dimly-lit room. Participants also have the option to enjoy their dinner blindfolded.

Once vision is impaired or lost, attendees will rely on their taste, touch, sound and smell in a more sensitive way, leaving attendees to experience and understand some of the daily challenges that people with vision loss encounter.

The event will take place at Luigi’s Warehouse, located at 725 E 19th Street, on Nov. 17 and will begin with a blind wine tasting followed by dinner. Tickets are $150 and a table of eight is $1,000.

Proceeds will go toward securing a new training facility for the local blind and low vision community where they can overcome obstacles to achieve their independence and employment.