BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bruno Mars tribute band Uptown Funk, is performing next week for a fundraiser benefitting the California State University Bakersfield Roadrunner Scholarship Fund.

Event Host and Official Realtor of CSUB Athletics Nona Darling and Director of Athletics at CSUB Kyle Conder joined 17 News at Noon to talk more about the upcoming performance at the Bakersfield Music Hall of Fame.

For tickets and full details, visit the Hall of Fame’s website.