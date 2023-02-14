Director of Marketing and Development at the United Way of Kern County Gabriel Adame joined 17 News at Noon to talk about the upcoming ‘A Chocolate Affair’ fundraiser event happening this weekend.

The 9th annual ‘A Chocolate Affair’ is a fundraiser that benefits education programs at United Way of Kern County. Last year’s event raised over $65,000, to continue offering programs and services, which allowed United Way to distribute over 30,000 new books to children in Kern County.

The event will feature chocolate tiers, local bakeries and organizations will be handing out different samples of their chocolate creations. You can also expect champagne, a meal, live music and a silent and live auction, a photo booth, cocktails and of course chocolate desert, according to Adame.

United Way is holding a special promo on tickets today. You can receive $25 off admission by using promo code: sweetheart on eventbrite. Black tie attire is preferred.

The last day to buy tickets online is Thursday, Feb. 16. If you still wish to attend, ticket sales will open back up Saturday on their website, uwkern.org. ‘A Chocolate Affair’ will be happening at the DoubleTree Hotel located at 3100 Camino Del Rio Court, from 5-10 p.m.