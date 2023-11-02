BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Eric Arias, Vice President of Program Development and Diversity, Equity and Inclusion for United Way of Kern County, joined 17 News at Sunrise to talk about their 60th anniversary gala happening Nov. 4.

United Way of Kern County’s mission is to uplift communities through health, education and economic resilience. They also provide a VITA (Volunteer Income Tax Assistance) program which provides free tax services for community members.

Saturday’s gala will celebrate 60 years of UWKC serving Kern by looking back at the work United Way has accomplished since 1963 and will double as a fundraiser with proceeds going toward the organization’s programs which include:

READ United (Monthly Book Distribution)

Born Learning Initiatives

Healthy Minds, Healthy Bodies

Financial Stability Workshops

Teddy Bear Drive

Adopt-A-Family Holiday Program

The gala is happening at the Seven Oaks Country Club on Saturday, Nov. 4 at 5 p.m.