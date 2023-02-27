Licensed marriage and family therapist for Kaiser Permanente Antonia Mejia Ortiz joined 17 News at Sunrise to talk about the record high levels of violence, suicide risk, and sadness among teen girls in the U.S.

According to a new Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) report, teen girls in the U.S. experience record high levels of violence, sadness and suicide risk. 60% of teen girls felt persistently sad or hopeless last year, that’s double the rate of cases when compared to teen boys.

Mejia said the pandemic took a toll on the emotional distress of teen girls. 3 out of every 5 girls experience high levels of depression, while 33% of that group also experience suicidal thoughts with serious intent.

“There is some correlation that could be influenced by social media but there is multiple factors. A lot of teen girls are losing their connection with their school, also, we do find girls tend to have a harder time socializing and so the lack of connectedness to society, to school is definitely affecting their well being,” Mejia said.

Parents can support their teen’s by creating a family support system and being involved in their daily lives by having open honest conversations, surrounding them with positive, supporting loving family members, and enrolling them in extra-curricular activities in school.

