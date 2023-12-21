BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Local organizations are giving Santa Clause a run for his money to make sure children in Kern have gifts under the tree this holiday season.

Toys for Tots collected toys at various locations around town and are preparing for the big giveaway happening at their new location at the Kern County Fairgrounds, located at 1142 South P Street, gate 26.

The toy drive requires parents and guardians to bring an I.D. card, birth certificate or medical card and fill out an application in order for your child to receive a toy. If you have not filed an application yet, no worries, applications will be available on site, according to Darlene Doughty.

Darlene Doughty with Toys for Tots joined 17 News at Noon to talk about the organizations new location and the organizations efforts to provide kids with toys this weekend.

