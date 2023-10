BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Edible School Yard is set to host its annual Toast and Taste event fundraiser.

The fundraising event is scheduled for Oct. 27 at the Buena Vista Garden from 6 to 8:30 p.m., according to event organizers.

For more information or to purchase tickets, click here.

Dylan Wilson, executive director of the Edible School Yard, joined 17 News at Noon with more information on the event.