BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — With the warm summer months comes an abundance of fresh fruit and vegetables, most of which are grown right here in the San Joaquin Valley, giving Bakersfield residents unique access to locally grown goods.

More than 250 different crops are grown in the Central Valley, according to the United State Geological Survey. Using fewer than 1% of U.S. farmland, the Central Valley produces 25% of the Nation’s food, including 40% of the Nation’s fruits, nuts and other table foods.

Even beyond fruits and vegetables, eggs, dairy, wine and olive oil are just some of the year-round products that are produced locally.

Heather Laganelli, owner of Locale Farm to Table, joined 17 News at Sunrise to share tips for incorporating more local foods into your diet without breaking the bank and to highlight products made from locally sourced ingredients.