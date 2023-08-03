BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The first day of school is less than two weeks away for most Kern County residents. With this change, especially for students starting at a new school or school for the first time, often comes anxiousness from parent and student alike.

Clinical Psychologist Dr. Corey Gonzales joined 17 News at Sunrise to discuss tips for keeping parents’ anxieties from being internalized by children, as well as how to keep healthy lines of communication about how a child may be feeling about the start of the academic year.

For the full interview, watch the video in the player.