BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The annual ‘Tips for CHiPs’ fundraiser returns this week on Sept. 13.

The fundraiser will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Outback Steakhouse in Bakersfield located at 5051 Stockdale Hwy. Lunch costs $25 dollars per person and includes steak, chicken, caesar salad, mashed potatoes, bread and cheesecake, according to organizers.

The event is held each year in memory of California Highway Patrol Officer Mark Ehly, who died of a brain aneurysm back in 2010. Proceeds from the event go to the CHP’s Widows and Orphans Trust Fund.

Officer D.C. Williams and Shannon Ehly joined 17 News at Noon to talk more about the fundraiser.

To purchase tickets, call Marty Casey at 916-812-9545.