BAKERSFIELD, Calif (KGET) — The Downtown Business Association is bringing back Third Thursdays this month with its first event on May 18.

The spring event will be hosted at the Westchester parking lot west of F Street between 28th and 30th streets from 5 to 9 p.m.

There will be food vendors, arts and crafts, children’s game booths and entertainment.

Live music is set to begin at 5:30 p.m. Organizers suggest bringing your lawn chairs for a beer garden. The next event they will host will be in the fall on Oct. 19.