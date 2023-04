BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Theatre East is gearing up for their latest performance of a 1970’s classic.

Theatre East spokespeople Amelia Ferguson and Aidan Flores joined 17 News to preview of their latest production Mama Mia!

The event is scheduled for April 14, 15, 20, 21 at 7 p.m. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and the show starts at 7 p.m.

There will also be a matinee show on April 22 at 2 p.m.

Tickets are $10 for adults and $7 for students.