BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — You’re invited to “A Night of Magic” with the Hub of Bakersfield downtown.

In an era where new businesses are opening and flourishing, art and installations are gleaming, and historical buildings are being saved and restored, the Hub of Bakersfield is a nonprofit organization focused on sustaining a vibrant, healthy downtown. The Hub says they not only celebrate the magic of downtown Bakersfield, but also help create some of it.

To help continue in its mission, the Hub of Bakersfield will be hosting its first Fall Fundraiser “A Night of Magic” Saturday, Nov. 18 from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. at the Padre Hotel, located at 1702 18th St. According to organizers, the event will feature a magic show, silent auction, music, dancing, minimal solicitation and heavy on celebration, and the opportunity to continue the magic-making in Bakersfield`s urban core.

Jorge Barrientos with the Hub of Bakersfield joined 17 News at Noon to talk more about the event. Watch the video in the player for more details.

For additional information about the event, visit the Hub of Bakersfield’s website.