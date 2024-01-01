BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Clinical Psychologist Dr. Corey Gonzales joined 17 News at Sunrise to talk about setting goals for the new year, without setting ourselves up for failure.

Dr. Gonzales suggested making a resolution that is attainable, measurable and accountable.

Biting off more than we can chew by setting a goal too high sets us up for failure early, making it less likely that we follow through on that goal through the full year, Dr. Gonzales said.

Another important aspect is finding ways to measure your goal to ensure you are able to meet a more specific and less vague standard. For instance, if your resolution is to walk more, use your phone, watch or pedometer to track how many steps you take per day after setting a goal for a certain number, Dr. Gonzales suggested.

A resolution should also be one that you can be held accountable for by those around you, Dr. Gonzales added. Whether that’s a friend or family member, or a professional such as a personal trainer or nutritionist, having people around you who are aware of your goals can help keep you motivated to continue.

Other important mindsets to keep while working toward your resolution, Dr. Gonzales said, is to have a plan for dealing with setbacks, especially while affording yourself grace, avoiding the all-or-nothing approach to lifestyle changes.