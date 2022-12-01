BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — CEO of the Open Door Network Lauren Skidmore and executive director of the Boys and Girls Clubs of Kern County Zane Smith joined 17 News at Noon to talk about the annual 17 Days of Christmas toy drive.

This year the toy drive kicked-off with a huge donation from Bakersfield’s Bank of America.

According to Skidmore, aside from donating children toys, she recommends individuals donate more teen focused gifts.

Last year, roughly 1,200 toys went to the Homeless Center and another 1,000 toys went to the Boys and Girls Club of Kern County. The toys were distributed and donated to schools in disadvantaged Kern County communities.

You can drop off toys for kids of all ages including teenagers starting through Dec. 17 during regular business hours at the following locations: