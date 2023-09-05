BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Cancer Foundation has been providing financial assistance for local cancer patients for the last 11 years, and over time, they have committed over $4 million to over 800 local patients. But now, the need is increasing.

KCCF is inviting the community to join them on Tuesday, Oct. 3 at 4 p.m. for a community forum. In the forum, KCCF said they will discuss the findings from a research study recently conducted in collaboration with San Diego State University regarding the financial challenges Latinas face when diagnosed with breast cancer.

KCCF said this is the first time a study like this has taken place in Kern County, and said it will allow the foundation to discuss solutions for the issues that have been discovered. Additionally, they said solutions are not only for Latinas with breast cancer, but for all diagnoses and all demographics in the community.

There will also be patients and caregivers sharing their experiences regarding cancer-related financial challenges, according to KCCF.

The foundation is located at 6501 Truxtun Ave. in Bakersfield.

Michelle Avila, Executive Director of KCCF joined 17 News at Noon to talk more about the study conducted and what people can expect at the forum. Watch the video in the player for the full interview.