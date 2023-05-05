BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — While the horses are the main attraction at the Kentucky Derby, so are the mint juleps.

There will be a mint julep at Churchill Downs that will cost $1,000, with proceeds going to a charity program that helps raise money for retired thoroughbreds.

If you dont want to spend $1,000 big ones, we have cheaper versions you can sip on.

Bartenders from The Botanist Samantha and Jennifer joined 17 News at Sunrise to show you how to make two versions of the derby style mint julep.

You can catch the Kentucky Derby Saturday on KGET at 9 a.m.