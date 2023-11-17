BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Blessing Corner Ministries will be hosting several community Thanksgiving events over the coming week.

Pastor Bonnie and John Turner joined 17 News at Noon to talk about how members of the community have three opportunities to grab a warm meal during Thanksgiving week.

Their first event is happening Sunday and is a first-come-first-serve drive-thru food basket giveaway event where over 1,000 spiral smoked ham’s will be given out on Nov. 19, at 101 Union Avenue from 2:30 to 4:30 p.m.

According to Bonnie, participants should show up early as the items will go fast.

A senior meal delivery is also set for Nov. 22 from noon to 3 p.m. The Thanksgiving Day dinner is back in a walk-up and dine-in event for Nov. 23 from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The organization is also in need of volunteers, if you are interested in signing up to help out you can visit their website, Theblessingcorner.com.