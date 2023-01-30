Kern County’s Summer Jobs Program Senior Area Program Director Ruth Miranda joined 17 News to talk about the summer job and internship programs for teenagers in Bakersfield.

The Boys & Girls Clubs of Kern County, in partnership with the Taco Bell Foundation, will provide workforce and job readiness training “Career Launch” to Bakersfield teens.

Since the inception of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Kern County’s Summer Jobs Program in 2013, nearly 2,000 local teens have received workforce training skills and 373 teens have received a paid summer job internship, according to organizers.

The Summer Jobs Program brings the benefits of job training to youth and businesses in Kern County. Teens will have the opportunity for a paid summer internship as part of the program with local small to medium-sized companies providing employment opportunities.

Registration forms and required documents can be picked up on weekdays at the Boys & Girls Club at 801 Niles St., from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., or online.