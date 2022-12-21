Teen Challenge spokesperson Maxwell Schmidt joined 17 News to talk about the second annual Christmas at Roberts Lane drive-thru experience happening Thursday.

The Teen Challenge Women’s campus features a drive-thru light display, holiday treats for sale and Santa Claus will be making an appearance.

The event will have handmade pork and cheese and jalapeño tamales, homemade salsa, kettle corn, corn dogs and apple and peach dumplings. All food items are made by students of the Teen Challenge program. You can pre-order for tamales and dumplings by visiting this link or you can just show up.

The drive-thru experience will be open Thursday to Sunday until Jan. 1, 2023, from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the Teen Challenge’s Women’s campus located at 301 east Roberts Lane in Bakersfield.

Kern County Teen Challenge is a non-profit, which started in 1969. The organization helps people with life-controlling issues, homelessness and drug addiction, according to Schmidt.