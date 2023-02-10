Bakersfield City School District HR Director Rona Chacon-Mellon joined 17 News at Noon to talk about the upcoming teacher job fair happening in March.

With 44 schools in its district, BCSD is the biggest elementary school district in the state and it’s looking to hire teachers across the board: general education, special education, transitional kindergarten, pre-kindergarten and single subject teachers for junior high and middle school students, said Chacon-Mellon.

This year’s theme is “May the light shine on your future with BCSD”. Attendees must apply by Feb. 15. to secure an interview. Applicants will have the chance to meet with district staff and can expect to be asked questions as part of the interview process, according to Chacon-Mellon.

The teacher job fair will be held at Harris Elementary on Saturday, March 4. from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. You can submit your application on their website, BCSD.com.