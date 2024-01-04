BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Whether you consider yourself a creative person or not, everybody has activities that allow for problem-solving and creative expression that exercises the portion of our brain where creativity comes from.

Emily Hay, founder of The Playful Space, has used her career to help people explore their creativity and find out what being creative looks like for them individually. She joined 17 News at Sunrise to speak about the benefits of incorporating creativity and play into your daily life as well as ways to get started in discovering individual creative passions.

According to Hay, tapping into creativity can help with self-discovery as well as provide benefits physically, cognitively, emotionally and relationally.

When asked where those who don’t consider themselves a “creative person” should start in tapping into that creativity inside each of us, Hay suggests to get advice from your younger self.

“I always have my clients start with what brought you joy as a child,” Hay said. “For me it was sticker books and riding my bike; maybe for someone else it might be swimming or soccer. That might not seem creative but when you’re in that act of delight, joy, wonder, it triggers the brain to find some new things that might excite you.”