BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Taft College is wrapping up their summer programs and getting ready to kick off the fall semester with 43 degrees and 30 certificate programs available for students.

Sheri Horn-Bunk, the Executive Director of Institutional Advancement and Foundation at Taft College, joined 17 News at Noon to talk more about the programs at the college.

Watch the video in the player for more information.