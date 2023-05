BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — If you are looking for employment, businesses will be gathering in Taft Thursday May 4.

Taft Job Fest spokespersons Frank Cabrera and Josh Conner joined 17 News at Noon to talk about what you can expect at the job event.

The event will be held at Taft College located at 29 Cougar Court from 9 a.m. to noon. For more information visit jobfestkern.com.