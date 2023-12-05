BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The 41st Bakersfield Christmas Parade is just days away, and one special guest has an all-you-need-to-know list for the merry night.

The beloved event will take place on the usual parade route through downtown on Thursday, Dec. 7 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. This year’s theme is “Joyful! Joyful!” with parade organizers saying the floats and entries will focus on “the joys of the season that make you happy” and share “what Christmas means to you.”

Sylvia Cariker from the Bakersfield Christmas Parade committee joined 17 News at Noon to talk more about what paradegoers can expect. Watch the video in the player for more details.

A reminder that KGET will be broadcasting the 41st annual parade live on TV 17, on our website and our 17 News mobile app. Additionally, we will offer a re-broadcast again on Saturday, Dec. 23 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., and also on Christmas morning in place of 17 News at Sunrise.

