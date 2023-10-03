BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — It’s almost that time again when your child will be bringing home their midterm progress report from school, and Sylvan Learning is providing some tips on how to communicate with your child regarding those reports.

Sylvan Learning says progress reports are a great opportunity to have an open conversation with both your child and his or her teachers regarding the grades and feedback the progress reports provide.

Sylvan Learning encourages trying these conversation starters when discussing a progress report with your child:

Have you received a progress report or midterm from school yet?

How did you feel about your progress report?

What do you feel is going well?

What do you feel you could use some additional help with?

What more can I do at home to help you improve in school?

What do you think will help you be successful throughout the remainder of the year?

Delia Navarro with Sylvan Learning of Bakersfield joined 17 News at Noon to talk more about how to navigate these conversations. Watch the video in the player for more details.