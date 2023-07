BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — August marks the end of summer, which means it is time to prepare kids to return to school.

Delia Navarro with the Sylvan Learning Center joined 17 News at Noon to talk more about the “two week rule,” which prepares kids for school by re-introducing a normal bedtime and meal times to enhance their academic performance.

Watch the video in the player for more details.