BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The school summer break is a fun time for kids and families, but academic skills are just like any other skillset, you have to use them or you lose them.

Most kids lose about a month and a half worth of skills over summer break. Executive director at Sylvan Learning of Bakersfield Delia Navarro joined 17 News at Noon to share some tips about how parents can help prevent summer brain drain this summer.

One way parents can encourage children to keep up with their reading levels is by taking the Summer Reading Challenge happening in all Kern County Library branches.

Parents and guardians can also teach their children math skills in the kitchen. Navarro says learning fractions doesn’t always have to feel like a chore. Instead, she recommends using cooking and baking as fun and tasty methods to teach math skills.

