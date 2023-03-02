Vice President of Fundraising & Communications for the Girl Scouts of Central California South, Ashley Vorhees, joined 17 News at Noon to talk about Friday’s fundraiser is happening at Compassion Corner across from the KGET-17 Studios.

Cookies for a Cause is an opportunity for the community to come out and support local Girl Scouts by buying a box or two of cookies, said Vorhees.

From sun-up to sundown Girl Scouts from a variety of local troops will be on-site fundraising money for future leaders.

“I’m learning about marketing, money management and how to set high goals for myself,” said Girl Scout Calli.

Cookies for a Cause is happening from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. across from KGET Studios 2120 L Street. The fundraiser will also feature a drive-thru to ensure you can enjoy your cookie purchase within minutes.

$6 per cookie box. Cash, checks and credit cards will be accepted.