If you are looking to try different foods and support local businesses visit the Kern County Fairgrounds on any third Thursday of the month.

Chelsey Roberts, with facility marketing and media at the Kern County Fairgrounds, and Alfonso Castanon Jr., with Howie’s Micheladas, joined 17 News at Noon to discuss the food truck event happening at the fairgrounds.

Entry and parking are free but Castanon said it is best to bring cash to the event but most vendors may have a card reader.

The event is scheduled to be held every third Thursday at the fairgrounds at the Main Plaza from 4 to 8 p.m., according to organizers.

Indoor seating will be available inside building 3.

If you have any questions visit the Kern County Fairgrounds website or socials media pages.