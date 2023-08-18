BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — 17 News at Sunrise celebrated Maxine Barber today, who will become a centenarian tomorrow.

Barber and her husband, Johnny, moved to Bakersfield following World War II where Johnny later opened a car dealership.

Barber says she loves being a mother and has two daughters, eight grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.

She has many hobbies, including crocheting blankets for babies in hospitals and is crazy about Harley Davidson motorcycles, which she rode into her 90s.

Her 100th birthday is tomorrow. Happy Birthday Maxine!